Jump Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.