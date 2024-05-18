Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,219.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 710,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,716.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 709,080 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 686,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 82.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,219,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 551,299 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 93.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 392,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.