Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.03 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $151,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

