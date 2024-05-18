Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,946 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

