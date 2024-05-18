Jump Financial LLC Purchases 2,159 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

