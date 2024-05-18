Jump Financial LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,198,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $188.43 and a one year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

