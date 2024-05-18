Jump Financial LLC Purchases 8,472 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after buying an additional 395,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 939,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,702 shares of company stock worth $72,304,567. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.87.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

