Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,967 shares of company stock valued at $14,072,324 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $79.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

