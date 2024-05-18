Jump Financial LLC Sells 33,300 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRBG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 3,346.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 277,957 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

