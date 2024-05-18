Jump Financial LLC Sells 55,265 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,265 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Parsons by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

PSN stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 425.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

