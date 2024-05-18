Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Booking by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,937,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,708.35 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,573.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,462.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

