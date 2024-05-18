Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

