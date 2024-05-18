Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boot Barn by 56.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $115.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

