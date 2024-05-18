Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 96,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.50 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.