Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Position Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

