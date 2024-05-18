Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average of $683.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

