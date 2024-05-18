Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 282,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $580.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.