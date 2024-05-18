Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 197.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 91,030 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $62.08 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

