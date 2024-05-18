Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 208.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,813,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 173,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,089,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,619 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. Matador Resources has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

