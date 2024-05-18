Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

