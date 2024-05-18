Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,795 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

