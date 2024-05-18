Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,023 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 115,006 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,572 shares of company stock worth $3,211,123 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORT stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

