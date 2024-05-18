NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,257 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.