NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ball by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ball by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ball by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Ball by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.