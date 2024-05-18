NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.