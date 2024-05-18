NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,838 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 344,929 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

KYN stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

