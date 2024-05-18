NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

