NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 842,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of ISEP stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

