NBC Securities Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 490,402 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 2,874.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 313,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 303,097 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $4,042,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Cinemark

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.