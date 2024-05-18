NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

