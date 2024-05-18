NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $103,854,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,336,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 729,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after buying an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,339,000 after buying an additional 518,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

