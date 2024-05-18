NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

DXC Technology Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of DXC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

