NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 242,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Garmin by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after buying an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $170.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.47.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

