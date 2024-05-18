NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Albemarle by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.95.

View Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.