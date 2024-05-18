NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 480.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 86.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 132.5% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 21.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GeoPark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

GeoPark Stock Performance

NYSE:GPRK opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 71.80%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

