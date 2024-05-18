NBC Securities Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 447.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,380,000 after acquiring an additional 272,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

FE stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.