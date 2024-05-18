NBC Securities Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 281,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,748,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.