NBC Securities Inc. Has $41,000 Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

