NBC Securities Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DOGG opened at $21.03 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

About FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (DOGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equally weighted, high dividend-yielding, large-cap US stocks, options, and short-term Treasury securities.

