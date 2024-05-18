NBC Securities Inc. Has $47,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 759.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

MOO opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $802.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

