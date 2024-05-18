NBC Securities Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $14.16 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

