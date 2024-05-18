NBC Securities Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the third quarter worth $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair by 29,122.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sinclair by 89.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -14.04%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

