NBC Securities Inc. Has $64,000 Stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CWM LLC boosted its position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WLDR opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

