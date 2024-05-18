NBC Securities Inc. Has $65,000 Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $22.43 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.
