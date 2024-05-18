NBC Securities Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

