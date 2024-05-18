NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MARB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 263.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $427,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MARB stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

