NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130,745 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,239 shares of company stock worth $8,481,692. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $189.99 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.64. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 193.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

