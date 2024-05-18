NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

VAC stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

