NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after buying an additional 552,954 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

