NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSPH opened at $31.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

